Los espectáculos de drag queen se convierten en el nuevo objetivo de la ola conservadora en EEUU

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 23: ATX Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit gets in drag before giving testimony in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. People across the state of Texas showed up to give testimony as proposed Senate bills SB12 and SB1601, which would regulate drag performances, were discussed before the Chamber. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)