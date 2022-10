Erika Hilton, primera diputada trans negra de Brasil: “La violencia nunca podrá callarme”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 17, 2022, Sao Paulo's councilwoman Erika Hilton takes part in a march on the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia in Sao Paulo, Brazil. - Erika Hilton is one of the two transgender deputies elected on October 2, 2022, in the parliamentary elections held in Brazil in parallel to the presidential elections. (Photo by Caio GUATELLI / AFP)