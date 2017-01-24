Espectáculos

Nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar     

  • image1

A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA

– “Arrival”

– “Fences”

– “Hacksaw Ridge”

– “Hell or High Water”

– “Hidden Figures”

– “La La Land”

– “Lion”

– “Manchester by the Sea”

– “Moonlight”

 

MEJOR DIRECTOR

– Denis Villeneuve por “Arrival”

– Mel Gibson por “Hacksaw Ridge”

– Damien Chazelle por “La La Land”

– Kenneth Lonergan por “Manchester by the Sea”

– Barry Jenkins por “Moonlight”

MEJOR ACTOR

– Casey Affleck por “Manchester by the Sea”

– Andrew Garfield por “Hacksaw Ridge”

– Ryan Gosling por “La La Land”

– Viggo Mortensen por “Captain Fantastic”

– Denzel Washington por “Fences”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

– Isabelle Huppert por “Elle”

– Ruth Negga por “Loving”

– Natalie Portman por “Jackie”

– Emma Stone por “La La Land”

– Meryl Streep por “Florence Foster Jenkins”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

– Mahershala Ali por “Moonlight”

– Jeff Bridges por “Hell or High Water”

– Lucas Hedges por “Manchester by the Sea”

– Dev Patel por “Lion”

– Michael Shannon por “Nocturnal Animals”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

– Viola Davis por “Fences”

– Naomie Harris por “Moonlight”

– Nicole Kidman por “Lion”

– Octavia Spencer por “Hidden Figures”

– Michelle Williams por “Manchester by the Sea”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

– “Land of Mine” (Dinamarca)

– “A Man Called Ove” (Suecia)

– “The Salesman” (Irán)

– “Tanna” (Australia)

– “Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

– “Kubo and the Two Strings”

– “Moana”

– “My Life as a Zucchini”

– “The Red Turtle”

– “Zootopia”

 

Este martes se darán a conocer los nominados a los premios Oscar

Para seguir leyendo

EDICIÓN IMPRESA

MÁS LEÍDAS

Murió Abel Piva, referente de Argentino de Rosario

Marucci, intendente de San Jorge, pide volver al “garrote”

El paraguayo Leguizamón, primer refuerzo del Canalla

Cuatro detenidos por usurpar el departamento de una octogenaria

Alquileres: ONG insiste con regulación estatal del mercado y denuncia lobbys

Ya están circulando 150 colectivos con cámaras de videovigilancia

Las tardes son de Verónica Lozano

La flexibilización laboral avanza a paso muy firme y redoblado

En su séptima temporada “The Walking Dead” sostiene su vitalidad

Rechazan decreto que reforma las ART
Subir

Diseño y desarrollo Departamento Sistemas Diario EL Ciudadano & La Gente